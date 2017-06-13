Latest News

June 13, 2017 5:11 PM

Benton County affirms commitment to 911 consolidation

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

The Benton County Commission affirmed its commitment to creating a single 911 dispatch operation in the Mid-Columbia Tuesday.

The commission voted two to one to support a transition plan and agreement that will bring Franklin County and the city of Pasco into Benton County Emergency Services’ Southeast Communications Center (SECOMM) in early 2018.

Commissioners Shon Small and Jerome Delvin supported the move, as they did a week ago when the cmmmission voted on the same matter. The earlier vote was not part of tthe published agenda and did not include a formal resolution. Tuesday’s vote made the county’s support official.

Commission Chair Jim Beaver voted against the plan both times

After consolidation, all 911 calls in Benton and Franklin counties will be routed to SECOMM, a move experts say will improve service and eliminate misrouted calls from mobile devices.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet

Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet 1:03

Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet
Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 1:34

Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics
Columbia Basin College headed to NWAC Baseball Tournament 0:33

Columbia Basin College headed to NWAC Baseball Tournament

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos