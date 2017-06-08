Read the full exchange between McCain and Comey that prompted widespread confusion

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 Highlights from Day 2 of the 2A/3A/4A state track meet Pause 1:34 Survey: Most can't recognize scammer tactics 0:33 Columbia Basin College headed to NWAC Baseball Tournament 0:43 3A State Baseball 0:22 Action from Day 2 of the 4A regional track meet 0:36 Highlights from the 4A regional track meet 1:31 Tri-City Americans unveil their 30th anniversary logo 1:48 Southridge football players speak out in support of coach Keith Munson 0:42 4A district track meet 0:39 Kamiakin wins 3A regional title Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations. AP

Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.), during his line of questioning at a Senate Intelligence Committee, asked former FBI Director James Comey a series of unusual questions relating to President Donald Trump and the FBI's investigations. AP