June 05, 2017 11:07 AM

Kennewick council candidate holds town hall today

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

Leo Perales, one of 6 candidates for the Kennewick City Council post being vacated by Bob Parks, will hold a town hall session from 6 to 7 p.m. today at the Mid-Columbia Library, 1620 S. Union St.

Parks is retiring from the at-large, nonpartisan position and the vacancy has attracted a alrge field of canddiates: Jim Millbauer, Bill McKay, Christy Watts, Ed Pacheco, Perales and Austin “Griff” Griffin.

The top two finishers in the Aug. 1 primary will advance to the November general election.

Have a campaign event to share? Send it to news@tricityherald.com

