Noriega, onetime ally of US, spent his final decades in jail

ADDS CONFIRMATION BY PANAMANIAN PRESIDENT, FILE - In this May 2, 1989 file photo, Gen. Manuel Antonio Noriega walks with supporters in the Chorrilo neighborhood, where he dedicated a new housing project, in Panama City. Former Panamanian dictator Noriega died late Monday, May 29, 2017, at age 83. Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela wrote in his Twitter account that “the death of Manuel A. Noriega closes a chapter in our history.” John Hopper, File AP Photo