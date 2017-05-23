Eat All About It: Pasco restaurant dishes up American classics

Downtown Pasco’s newest, and possibly most visible, restaurant made its debut near Lourdes Medical Center earlier this month.
The Flavorful Dish, led by owners/chefs Michelle and Jose Preciado, opened May 2 at 505 N. Fourth Ave.
It’s the ground floor of the Sacagawea Apartments on a prominent corner near the hospital, Franklin County Courthouse and Pasco City Hall.
The Flavorful Dish serves American fare and includes a coffee bar made from wine barrels. It offers made-to-order sandwiches with homemade ailoi, dressings, salads, pastries and cinnamon rolls.
Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, but closed on Mondays.
The Pasco Chamber of Commerce will formally welcome the newcomers with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. June 1.
Mark your calendars
June 8: Hike, Wine and Dine. Join Friends of Badger Mountain and hike the new Candy Mountain Trail starting from Kitzke Cellars at 5 p.m., then celebrate with dinner and wine. Tickets are $35 and include a guided hike. Visit friendsofbadger.org for details.
June 10: The Auction of Washington Wines partners with Washington State University Tri-Cities for the third annual Wine & Music Festival. The event includes live entertainment, appetizers and tastings from more than 20 Washington wineries. Tickets are $85 per person. Visit the events section of auctionofwashingtonwines.org for details.
June 15-18: If you’re looking for an excuse to visit Spokane Valley, the first-ever Crave NW will highlight the region’s best chefs in a series of events. Highlights include a seafood bash, street food market, BBQ extravaganza and Father’s Day Brunch. Visit Facebook.com/CraveNorthwest for information.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
