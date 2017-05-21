Man arrested for drug possession near Kennewick cop shop

Kennewick police investigating four men in a vehicle near city hall and the police station Friday night ended up arresting one for drug possession.
According to the police department, officers responded to reports of suspicious behavior at city hall, which is across the street from the police station, at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.
One had an outstanding felony arrest warrant. When he was searched, officers reportedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Marsh Peyrouse, 47, was jailed on charges of methamphetamine possession, failure to comply and for an out-of-county felony warrant.
