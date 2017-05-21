Man arrested after pointing shotgun at partner’s head

A Kennewick man was jailed Friday after he allegedly pointed a shotgun at his partner’s head.
Kennewick police responded to reports of assault in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue. The victim reported the man had physically assaulted and pointed a shotgun at her head. The victim fled and a neighbor called for help.
Richard Morton Black, 59, was arrested at the residence. A search warrant was executed and a firearm was recovered. He is being held at the Benton County Jail on charges of second degree assault/domestic violence.
