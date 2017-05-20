Cops seek woman who tussled with employees

The Kennewick Police Department is seeking help identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting items from a store, then tussling with employees when she was confronted.
The incident occurred at about 6 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Columbia Drive. A woman who allegedly concealed items on her person and in her purse was confronted by employees, leading to a “disturbance”. Her image was taken from security videos inside the store.
The items were retrieved but the woman fled.
Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call 509-628-0333.
