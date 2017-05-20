Parking lot fight leads to stolen weapon charge

A pistol brandished during a fight outside a Kennewick bar Friday night turned out to be stolen.
Kennewick police arrested Anthony Lee Colbray Jr., 30, in connection with a fight in the parking lot of the Three Cities Sports Bar, 300 W. Columbia Drive, after he allegedly displayed the weapon during the altercation.
Colbray was arrested for a weapons violation, two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges including possession of a stolen firearm.
