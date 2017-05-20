Latest News

Oregon woman cited in wreck that injured two

By Wendy Culverwell

Two people were injured Friday evening when one vehicle struck the rear of another as both headed northbound on Highway 395 a dozen miles north of Pasco.

The Washington State Patrol cited Megan Wise, 30, of Eugene, Ore., for negligent driving after she apparently rear-ended a Chevrolet pickup hauling a trailer vehicle with her 2006 Jeep Cherokee. Wise was taken to Lourdes Medical Center, as was a Kennewick woman who was riding in the vehicle that was struck, Rufina Taylor, 53.

There conditions were not immediately available Saturday morning.

Beremundo C. Huesca, 61, of Pasco, was the driver of the truck. He was not injured.

