Final plant sale for Finley’s “old” greenhouse

Horticulture student NaserAllah AbuKhalil, a junior at River View High School in Finley, pitches in Thursday preparing for the 26th annual Finley FFA Plant Sale by sweeping the school’s greenhouse.
The two-day plant sale, beginning April 14, is open to the public and offers bedding plants, vegetables, hanging baskets, color bowls and more.
This year’s sale is the last to be held in the school's original greenhouse because a new facility is planned with the February passage of a school bond to renovate the school's Career & Technical Education buildings.
Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
Comments