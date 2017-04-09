Drive by shooting reported at Richland motel

The Richland Police Department is investigating reports of a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning.
The incident was reported at 1 a.m. at Motel 6, 1751 Fowler St., in Richland.
No injuries were reported and no additional details were available.
