Warning: Cigarettes in potting soil can start fires

Hangers left on numerous doors in Kennewick are not for a sale, but to tell you that your flower pot could cause a fire.
The Kennewick Fire Department is trying to educate people to avoid using pots with flowers and plants to snuff out cigarettes. That’s because potting soil can catch fire, said Kennewick spokeswoman Evelyn Lusignan.
“Numerous fires in the Tri-Cities have been caused by people using planters full of potting soil to extinguish cigarettes,” she said. “Several of the potting soil fires in our area have started on balconies in apartment complexes where even more residents are at risk.”
Potting soil contains materials to absorb and retain water but when they are dry, a cigarette can start smoldering and ignite, she said.
The fire department asks people and businesses with planters to:
- Provide designated smoking areas with safe containers for cigarette butts.
- Ask smokers not to use planters.
- Keep the soil in planters watered.
- Remove dead plants from containers.
- Use clay planters instead of plastic to better contain a fire if one starts.
