Two injured when driver falls asleep on I-90

Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

Game highlights from Boise State's Mountain West championship victory over Fresno State

Clint Didier calls out Franklin County on road problems

Kamiakin football team heads to state

Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

Mr. Movie interviews 'The Shack' author Paul Young

Preparations continue for the Big 12 Tournament

3:40