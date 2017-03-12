Latest News

March 12, 2017 10:14 AM

Two injured when driver falls asleep on I-90

Tri-City Herald

Two young women were injured when a driver lost control of her vehicle after falling asleep early Sunday morning.

The Washington State Patrol reports Kaylee J. Scott, 19, of Milton-Freewater fell asleep while driving eastbound on I-90. She failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway at Milepost 131, about five miles west of Vantage.

Her 2007 Ford Mustang rolled and came to a rest on its side.

Scott and her passenger, Alicia R. Lancaster, 18, also of Milton-Freewater, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Scott was cited for second degree negligent driving.

Their conditions were not available.

