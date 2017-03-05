The Latest: Official says FBI wants Trump claim rejected

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:10 Pasco police chase couple

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off