Trump kept Flynn for weeks after learning he’d lied about Russia contacts

1:59 Pasco man 'lost everything' when fire destroys motor home Pause

1:12 Valentine's Day Naturalization Ceremony in Richland

1:19 Microbes in flux

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

0:39 VIDEO: Pasco police looking for SUV connected to robbery

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch (besides Tom Brady and Julio Jones)

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment