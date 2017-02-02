5 candidates interviewed to lead Reach museum

Leaders of the Reach museum in Richland hope to have a new CEO selected by mid-February.
The museum’s board interviewed five candidates Thursday afternoon.They are: Christy Rasmussen, Randall Bostrum and Karen Livas, all of Richland, Victor Cruz of Kennewick and Rosanna Sharpe of Seattle.
Dan Boyd, president of the Reach board, said the pool of candidates seem strong.
The person selected with replace Lisa Toomey, who retired at the end of the last year.
Nick Ceto, a former board member, has been volunteering as interim director since then.
Comments