Pasco cops seek man who found wallet, but didn’t return it

The Pasco Police Department is looking for a man who was filmed pocketing a cash-stuffed wallet he found without making any apparent effort to return it to its owner.
The police department said the man who found the wallet in an unidentified parking lot proceeded to get a hair cut, which is where the owner happened to be. The wallet contained the owner’s rent money and contact information.
Pasco police are looking for help identifying the man and would like to hear his side of the story.
In response to online questions about whether pocketing a found wallet is a crime, the department said it is. It “is a crime to pick something up that is not yours and keep it.”
Call Franklin County Dispatch, 509-545-3510, with information. Reference case No. 17-03494.
Comments