Doghouse fire spreads to Pasco family home

A Pasco family and its pets are staying with neighboring relatives after a fire started by a heat lamp in a doghouse spread to the main home.
The Pasco Police Department said the fire began at about 2:30 a.m. in the 4600 block of West Sylvester, where the fire spread from the doghouse up the outside wall of the main home, into the eaves and then the attic.
The Pasco Fire Department extinguished the blaze but the home is uninhabitable. The residents and an undisclosed number of dogs were reported safe afterward and are being assisted by relatives who live next door.
