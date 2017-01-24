Franklin County man may have Tri-Cities’ first mumps case this year

A Franklin County man may have the first local case of mumps this year.
Initial testing indicated he has the illness, with additional test results still pending, the Benton-Franklin Health District reported. The state laboratory has a backlog because of mumps outbreaks across the state.
The Franklin County man no longer is contagious. “At this time, it is an isolated case and has not yet been linked to the current mumps outbreaks in Washington,” the local health district said.
Mumps is caused by a virus and spreads through saliva or mucus. Washington’s outbreaks started on the west side, with more than 250 cases now reported statewide.
King County has 143 probable and confirmed cases and Spokane County has 76 probable and confirmed cases.
The Franklin County man has the first case in the Benton-Franklin county area so far this year.
Mumps symptoms include swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears, fever, headache, muscle aches, fatigue and loss of appetite.
The best way to prevent mumps infection is the MMR vaccine.
“Babies should be vaccinated when they turn 1 year old; school-aged children and adults should have received two doses of the vaccine,” said Dr. Amy Person, Benton-Franklin health officer, in a statement.
Vaccines are available at doctors’ offices, pharmacies and the Benton-Franklin Health District offices in Kennewick and Pasco.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at the health district, call 509-460-4200.
