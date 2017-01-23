Trump fires up English-only debate with missing WhiteHouse.gov Spanish page

1:11 PNNL studies ancient glass Pause

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:10 Pasco police chase couple

2:03 Spokane officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:22 No injuries in Pasco structure fire

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them