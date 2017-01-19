Kennewick performance of Broadway show ‘Once’ is canceled

The performance of the Broadway show Once scheduled for Thursday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick is canceled.
The cast and crew, who are touring the country and were most recently in Eugene, Oregon, can’t make it to the Tri-Cities because of bad weather and closed highways, a Toyota Center announcement said.
Tickets purchased online or by phone through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded to the credit card used in the sale. Ticketmaster customer service can be reached at 800-653-8000.
People who bought tickets through the Toyota Center box office should bring their tickets and credit card to the box office for a refund.
Tickets purchased as part of the 2016-17 Broadway season at the Retter and Company Theatre at the Toyota Center will be contacted at a later date with refund information, the statement said.
