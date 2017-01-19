Weather related closures and delays for Thursday, Jan. 19

The freezing rain Tuesday and Wednesday is forcing some public buildings and businesses to close for the day.
To add a cancellation, send notices to news@tricityherald.com.
Visit the Herald’s School Delays & Closures list here.
This list is being updated as new announcements come in.
- The Mid-Columbia Libraries Board of Trustees Thursday meeting is rescheduled for 5:30 p.m., Jan. 24, weather permitting. It will be held at the Keewaydin Park branch, 405 S. Dayton St., Kennewick.
- All branches of Mid-Columbia Libraries are closed.
- Richland Public Library is open but patrons are advised that unless a visit is absolutely necessary they may want to wait until the weather warms some later in the day because of icy conditions. Call 942-7454 to renew items.
- Work at the Hanford Vit Plant is canceled. In town office and MHF nonmanual workers should report at 11 a.m. Call the WTP Hotline at 509-373-3333 for updates.
- Benton Public Utility District is on a delay, opening at 10 a.m.
- At Hanford, the day shift north of the Wye Barricade is canceled. All non-essential personnel are directed not to report to work. The day shift south of the barricade is directed to report to work at 11 a.m. Swing and graveyard shifts are on a regular work schedule for Thursday night.
- Washington State University Tri-Cities is closed for the day. All classes are canceled.
- Columbia Basin College is closed.
- Richland staff at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory don’t report for work until 10 a.m.
- Elgin, Imbler and North Powder schools are closed. Boardman and Irrigon schools are on a two-hour delay.
- Franklin County operations are on a delay and will open at 10 a.m.
- Heritage University in Toppenish is closed. All classes are canceled and the child care center is closed.
- Blue Mountain Community College Hermiston and Boardman is on a four-hour delay, opening at noon.
- WSU Prosser Irrgated Agriculture Research and Extension Center is on a two-hour delay.
Comments