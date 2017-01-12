Nothing indicates threat to Kamiakin High School is credible

More officers patrolled near Kamiakin High School on Thursday after a threat was discovered Friday.
Parents and guardians received a letter on Monday from Principal Chris Chelin stating a message, claiming a shooting would occur at the school on Thursday, was found written on a bathroom wall.
“There is nothing to indicate that the threat was credible,” Kennewick police Sgt. Ken Lattin said. “We did have extra officers out there to make sure everyone feels safe.”
Police watched video from the school earlier in the week, but weren’t able to interview students and staff because schools were closed.
