Tri-Cities students to make up snow days in summer

Tri-Cities students are getting less time to enjoy the summer after their fifth snow day.
Washington state law requires students to spend 180 days in classes, which means they have to make up for snow days before the year is complete..
Richland students are attending classes on May 26 and the year extends until June 15.
Kennewick kids are spending until June 16 in classes.
Pasco scheduled June 12-13 to make up for the canceled classes. The additional snow days are going to be scheduled after discussions with the Pasco Association of Educators.
Richland Superintendent Rick Schulte said he doesn’t want to rush a decision about graduation.
“We’re going to give it full and careful consideration before we decide on the best course of action,” he said.
Any change in Pasco’s graduation date is going to be made in cooperation with the teachers’ union.
Kennewick’s graduation date isn’t changing at this point.
Comments