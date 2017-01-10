Mid-Columbia meetings cancelled, offices close for snow

Winter weather has prompted groups to cancel public meetings, events and office hours for Tuesday, Jan. 10.
To add a cancellation, send notices to news@tricityherald.com
The following meetings have been canceled:
- Richland Code Enforcement Board
- Richland Library Board
- Richland School Board
- Pasco School Board
- The Benton PUD office in Kennewick closed early. Report outages to 888-582-2176 at any time.
- The USDA Pasco Service Center closed early but expects to operate normally Wednesday.
- The Franklin PUD office in Pasco will close at 3 p.m. and plans to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Comments