Latest News

January 10, 2017 2:05 PM

Mid-Columbia meetings cancelled, offices close for snow

Tri-City Herald

Winter weather has prompted groups to cancel public meetings, events and office hours for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

To add a cancellation, send notices to news@tricityherald.com

The following meetings have been canceled:

  • Richland Code Enforcement Board
  • Richland Library Board
  • Richland School Board
  • Pasco School Board
  • The Benton PUD office in Kennewick closed early. Report outages to 888-582-2176 at any time.
  • The USDA Pasco Service Center closed early but expects to operate normally Wednesday.
  • The Franklin PUD office in Pasco will close at 3 p.m. and plans to reopen at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos