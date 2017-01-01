Wenatchee woman hurt in Benton City wreck

A Wenatchee woman was hurt Sunday morning after a wreck about three miles north of Benton City.
Kristine R. Luderman, 35, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where she was treated and later released.
She was driving a 2015 Kia Forte north on Highway 225 about 10:44 a.m. when a 2002 GMC Envoy turned onto the highway from West Acord Road and struck her car, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Juan R. Esqueda-Rivera, 24, of Benton City, the GMC’s driver, wasn’t hurt. He was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
