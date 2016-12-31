Three Eltopia teens hurt in crash near Connell

Three teens from Eltopia were hurt Saturday in a wreck on Highway 395 about five miles south of Connell.
Christopher B. Fangman, 17, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, along with Levi Fangman, 15, and Matthew Fangman, 13. All three were treated and later released.
Christopher was driving a 1997 Chevrolet GMT 400 pickup north on the highway about 8:51 a.m. when the truck left the road, rolled across the median and came to rest in the southbound lanes, the Washington State Patrol reported.
Levi and Matthew were passengers.
All three boys were buckled up.
Troopers said the cause was speed too fast for the conditions.
