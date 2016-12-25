BMW, Ford, Toyota reported stolen in Kennewick

The Kennewick Police Department responded to reports of three stolen vehicles on Saturday and Sunday.
- A 2003 gray BMW sedan was stolen from an undisclosed Kennewick residence. It has a broken headlight and a sticker on the gas tank. It has a Washington license plate of AZS6324.
- A 2000 red Ford F150 XLT pickup was reported stolen from the Fairfield Inn, 7809 W. Quinault, at about noon on Saturday. The vehicle disappeared overnight. It has a Washington license plate of A16699R.
- A 2013 white Toyota Corolla disappeared Friday night from a parking lot at 5011 W. Clearwater Ave. It has a Washington license plate of BCE1647.
Anyone with information about the vehicle thefts should call 509-628-0333.
