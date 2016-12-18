Winter runners at Howard Amon Park

3:25 2016 Lampson Cable Bridge Run Pause

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:34 Breast cancer survivor successfully lobbies to change DOL license photo policy

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages