Drive-by shooting sends Prosser man to Seattle hospital

0:34 Join a sled ride down Carmichael Hill in Richland Pause

1:07 Edison Elementary School's Holiday Concert

0:41 Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities