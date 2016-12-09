Drive-by shooting sends Prosser man to Seattle hospital

A Prosser-area resident was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center Thursday after being shot in the arm in an apparent drive-by shooting.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Olivie Cruz Hernandez was wounded when unknown assailants fired what appeared to be high-caliber rifle shots at a home in the 42000 block of West Evans Road, near Prosser, shortly before 7 p.m. Officers found Hernandez, 43, and his son, 12, when they arrived.
Hernandez had been shot once in his right forearm and the residence was struck multiple times, according to a news release.
Hernandez was initially taken by ambulance to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, then transported to Harborview. His condition was not available Friday.
The sheriff’s office is asking witnesses to call 509-628-0333.
Comments