School bus driver arrested as city mourns 5 children

Body of kidnap victim Sandra Harris discovered on Coffin Road

Kidnapping suspect Theresa Wiltse appears in Benton County Superior Court

Woman dies crossing Clearwater in Kennewick

Washington Public Interest Research Group releases Trouble in Toyland report

S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

3:27