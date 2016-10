'Crazy clown craze' tips from Pasco police, Vivid Learning Systems

Pasco company Vivid Learning Systems teamed up with Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren to deliver a special message about the "crazy clown craze" in the U.S. Several reports and threats of people in creepy clown costumes flooded social media through October. The video includes recommendations on how to stay safe during trick-or-treating toward the end of the month.