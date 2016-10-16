Benton City woman injured when Geo Metro rolls on Highway 240

A Benton City woman was injured Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her Geo Metro on Highway 240 near the blue bridge in Kennewick.
Mariah D. Ward, 26, was taken to Trios Health. Her condition was not available Sunday.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Ward was driving eastbound on Highway 240 when she began merging into the northbound lanes of Highway 395. She lost control of the 1995 Geo Metro she was driving and it rolled into the median before coming to rest on its wheels.
The vehicle was destroyed.
Ward was cited for improper lane travel.
Comments