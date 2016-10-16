West Richland man injured in collision near Benton City

A West Richland man was injured Saturday when he drove into the path f an oncoming vehicle two miles north of Benton City.
The Washington State Patrol said Henry D. Smart, 50, of West Richland, was driving northbound on Highway 225 in a 2015 Ford Focus when he struck a southbound Honda Accord driven by Andrei Leonov, 32, of Bellevue.
Smart was treated and released in the emergency room at Kadlec Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was cited for second degree negligent driving.
Leonov was uninjured and was able to drive away from the scene.
