Kamiakin open for counseling after student dies in ATV accident

The Kamiakin High School library opened to students Saturday who are mourning the death of a senior Friday night in what appears to be a hunting-related accident.
Aric “Cooper” Ellison died Friday night, according to a message from the Kamiakin Athletics Twitter account.
Ellison apparently died in an ATV accident while hunting in an unknown location, according to the Benton County Coroner’s Office, which is not involved with the case.
The Kennewick Police Department and the coroners of Franklin, Grant and Walla Walla counties all said the incident did not appear to have occurred in their jurisdictions. The Columbia County coroner could not be reached.
Counselors will be on hand at 3 p.m. Saturday to provide a safe space for students. Ellison played basketball and baseball. He previously attended Desert Hills Middle School and Sunset View Elementary, according to Robyn Chastain, the district’s spokeswoman.
Counseling will also be available Monday when school reopens.
