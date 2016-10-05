Latest News

Regal Columbia Mall puts Clinton, Trump on big screen

Regal Columbia Mall Stadium 8 is one of more than 200 Regal locations that will show the second presidential debate on the big screen.

The showing is free. The debate begins at 6 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9, at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Regal said it will provide a free small drink to debate attendees who purchase popcorn for the the event.

Regal Columbia Mall is at Columbia Center, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick.

A Regal Entertainment Group executive called the event a foray into delivering “alternative content” to screens.

