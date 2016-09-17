Libertarian Gary Johnson campaigns in Seattle

Libertarian Party presidential nominee Gary Johnson and his running mate rallied supporters in Seattle and received an enthusiastic welcome.
Johnson, the former two-term governor of New Mexico, held a rally Saturday afternoon, followed by a fundraiser at the Sheraton hotel downtown.
Supporters chanted "Gary, Gary" and held up signs that said: "Our Best America Yet. You In?"
Johnson was joined by his vice-presidential running mate, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, as well as former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and comedian Drew Carey, the co-owner of the Seattle Sounders.
In an Elway Poll last month of Washington voters Johnson was a distant third, behind Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump.
Johnson hopes to appeal to voters who are dissatisfied with both of the major party nominees. Washington state typically votes Democratic in presidential elections, last opting for a Republican when Ronald Reagan carried the state in 1984.
Comments