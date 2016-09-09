Bridge in the Tri-Cities: George Williamson

Dealer:
North
Vul:
N/S
♠: K85
♥: 6
♦: A65
♣: AT9852
♠: QT9643
♠: J
♥: Q972
♥: KT54
♦: 94
♦: KJT87
♣: 3
♣: QJ6
♠: A72
♥: AJ83
♦: Q32
♣: K74
Bidding:
S
W
N
E
-
-
1C
1D
1H
P
2C
P
3NT
P
P
P
Opening Lead: Nine of diamonds
The Duplicate Bridge Community and the Tri-Cities has lost a very fine gentleman and a super-good bridge player with the passing of George Williamson. Many would have gone wrong at trick one. Not George, so read on!
The Bidding: George’s partner opened light in first seat while East overcalled in diamonds. The 1H bid was forcing and 3NT became the final contract.
The Play: Not like the others that went down at 3NT, George realized that East must have the king of diamonds and that if it was allowed to win, a heart shift would scuttle the contract. He went right up with the ace and attacked the club suit. When East got the lead with the club queen, George had his contract in the bag with five clubs, two spades, one diamond and one heart.
The Result: Three pairs went down at 3NT and one pair was in 2NT, making three. At the only other table, West played in 1S and just made it.
Finally: Goodbye, George. You will be missed.
