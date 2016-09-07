Clearwater closed after pedestrian hit by Dodge Ram

Sections of Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick were closed for several hours Wednesday morning after a pedestrian attempting to cross Clearwater Avenue at Ely was knocked unconscious by a left-turning Dodge Ram pickup.
The unidentified man was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital. The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police.
Kennewick police and the Washington State Patrol responded to the 10 a.m. accident. Westbound traffic on Clearwater was stopped at Ely, and eastbound traffic was being diverted to a neighboring street during the investigation.
This story will be updated.
