Police from Tri-Cities chase car through Kennewick, Finley

Richland police found a stolen car, which was taken from Kennewick, driving near I-182 and Queensgate Drive early Tuesday morning. The suspect then drove away through Kennewick toward the Finley area. Kennewick police, who called in help from Pasco police, continued to chase after the car. They deployed spike strips, but the suspect continued to drive on the rims. A man then ran from the car and has not been found since. Anyone with more information is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-585-4208.