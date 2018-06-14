Mr. Movie review: ‘Tag’ is not it

‘Tag’
“Tag’s” trailer says the movie is “based” on a true story. What it should say is “very loosely-based.” Other than the game of tag being played by a bunch of guys for almost 30-years, using some of the tricks the players played on each other during the game, and pointing out the game has rules written by a lawyer, not much about the true events or the people that inspired the movie actually make it into the movie.
The film is based on a “Wall Street Journal” article penned by Russell Adams in 2013. In the movie Adams is turned into a lady. His name — and sex — is changed and the names of the guys who played this game for more almost three-decades have been changed.
Maybe they have been changed — as the old “Dragnet” TV show used to say — to protect the innocent. “Tag” is that bad.
In this case real life is much more interesting. It involves 10 guys doing the game with help from wives and friends who are as into it as the participants. Director Jeff Tomsic’s flick pairs that down to five. One month a year the guys play tag. Whoever is it by the end of the month stays it for a year.
The movie’s hook is one of the men — Jeremy Renner’s Jerry — has never been tagged and characters done by Ed Helms, John Hamm, “New Girl’s” Jake Johnson and comedian Hannibal Buress want to end his streak. Those efforts fail spectacularly.
As kids when playing the game, we’d all say tag, you’re it. In this case, tag is not even close to it. This “Tag” is a game not worth playing. The “Wall Street Journal” article — on the other hand — is easy to find on Google and a lot more fun.
Movie name: ‘Tag’
Director: Jeff Tomsic
Stars: Ed Helms, John Hamm, Jeremy Renner, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Leslie Bibb, Brian Dennehy, Nora Dunn
Mr. Movie rating: 2 stars
Rated R for language, brief nudity, mature themes. It’s playing at Regal’s Columbia Center 8, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
