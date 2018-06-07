Mr. Movie review: ‘Hotel Artemis’ checkin works, checkout not so much

‘Hotel Artemis’
“Hotel Artemis” is set in Los Angeles in 2028. Services have broken down and riots are everywhere. The hotel is a small hospital housed in a former swanky stay where criminals can go for treatment when they’re injured “on the job.”
How the film’s characters get there and why is complicated. Sterling K. Brown (“The Black Panther”) is a bank robber. He’s stolen something from Jeff Goldblum’s Wolf King syndicate worth millions. His former lover played by Sofia Boutella (“The Mummy”) is an assassin. She’s there for something other than medical treatment. Charlie Day’s criminal (“Horrible Bosses”) seems to be around just to be irritating to everyone else.
At the center of the character conflicts is Jodie Foster’s The Nurse. She runs the hotel and provides medical care with Dave Bautista’s Everest. He doubles as medical assistant and bouncer.
No complaints about the performances. The characters are like those you usually see in crime films, but Foster and her co-stars manage to sometimes make cliche clever.
The movie’s failures lie with writer-director Drew Pearce. He co-authored the story of “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” and was the lead writer on “Iron Man 3.” He’s put together a film that plays like the game of Clue. It’s fun for a little while but after a turn or two around the board, it’s boring.
Regular readers know I think most movies are too long. This one runs about 90-minutes. It needs another half hour. Pearce tosses a lot plot threads at the screen hoping some stick. Many are confusing and go nowhere. Others need more exploration.
So here’s how your stay at “Hotel Artemis” will go: Checkin is smooth and the accommodations enticing; services, however, aren’t quite up to expectations. The letdown comes in the last half hour of your stay and checkout is a disaster.
Movie name: ‘Hotel Artemis’
Director: Drew Pearce
Stars: Jodi Foster, Dave Bautista, Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Charlie Day, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Kenneth Choi
Mr. Movie rating: 2 1/2 stars
Rated R for language, violence and mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
Comments