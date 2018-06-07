Mr. Movie review: ‘Hereditary’, scary on a whole lot of levels

‘Hereditary’
Toni Collette is Annie Graham. Gabriel Byrne plays her husband Steve, and Alex Wolff (the “Jumanji” redo) and Tony honors winner Milly Shapiro (“Matilda”) do their children. Shapiro’s Charlie is somewhat autistic and kinda creepy. Wolff’s Peter is a typical high school teen.
The film opens just as the family is burying her mother. She and Annie didn’t have much of a relationship. Mom — in fact — was a freaky old lady who didn’t care much for Peter but doted on Charlie.
One night Peter is forced to take Charlie to a party. On the way home Charlie is accidentally killed. Then strange things start happening.
In some ways, “Hereditary’s” horror is like others of its ilk. Spirits from the netherworld trying to control of humans isn’t exactly original. The difference between writer-director Ari Aster’s film and others of this genre is his film is just plain unnerving.
Helping to sell the concept is the acting team. Collette — who is always fabulous and has never been better — gives a great performance as the very disturbed and disturbing Annie.
Equally exceptional are Byrne’s mostly silent Steve and Shapiro’s disturbed daughter. The best work, however, belongs to Wolff, who silently deals with the horror of the responsibility of his sister’s death while handling his mother’s understandable cold shoulder.
Aster avoids predictable things popping into view from offscreen with a loud musical note. Instead, he freaks you out with great performances and a subtle plot. Several of the film’s deepest and most frightening scenes come without dialogue. It’s difficult to watch the girl’s death, her mom’s reaction and withdrawal, and the final horrifying truth. Until the climax, the ghostly goings-on are minimal. Most of the horror comes from a family unable to deal with the death of a child.
It’s silent. Deadly. Impressive.
Movie name: ‘Hereditary’
Director: Ari Aster
Stars: Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, Mallory Bechtel, Jake Brown
Mr. Movie rating: 4 1/2 stars
Rated R for mature themes, language and violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Kennewick 12s, Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
