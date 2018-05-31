Mr. Movie review: ‘Adrift’ is almost immediately lost at sea

‘Adrift’
“Adrift” is the “true” story of a couple lost at sea after their small craft is hit by a hurricane. Though the movie is based on a real-life experience, this isn’t exactly an original concept. Before the movie even began, I started listing what could possibly go wrong after the breakdown of the boat: starvation, sharks, more storms and pirates.
There’s lots more on the list, but you get the point.
The film is directed by Baltasar Kormakur. He did 2015’s mountain-climbing thriller “Everest.” It was pretty good. This one isn’t. To be fair, more interesting things can happen on a mountain than at sea.
“Adrift” is set in 1983. Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp are very much in love and spend their days leisurely sailing the islands of the South Pacific. The two are approached by friends and asked if they’d sail a yacht to San Diego from Tahiti.
It’s a 4,000-mile trip.
The story begins with Tami waking up on the floor of the yacht. It’s filling with water. Richard is gone. The boat has been hit by category 4 storm, Hurricane Raymond. She eventually finds Richard, but he’s badly injured and it’s up to her to save them.
“Adrift” is a four-character movie. There’s Shailene Woodley’s Tami, Sam Claflin’s Richard, the boat and the Pacific Ocean. Two of the four are interesting; the boat and the sea. The boat, however, doesn’t have a lot to do other than be disabled and the sea — of course — is the sea.
I’m obviously being facetious, but it drives home the point that — with the exception of Robert Redford’s “All is Lost” — lost at sea movies are boring.
Claflin (“Me Before You”) uses a light-generating smile or glowering eyes to sell a scene. That’s good because other than a flashback or two, he has very little to do in “Adrift” but smile, glower or look like he’s dying.
That limitation means Woodley has to carry the movie. She is up to the challenge. As she proved in “The Descendants” and “The Fault is in Our Stars,” and even the “Divergent” series, she can climb all over the emotional ladder and do so brilliantly.
It’s not enough to save the film, or make her and Claflin more interesting than the boat or the ocean. “Adrift” gets set adrift almost immediately, is sunk by its own weight and by movie’s end really is lost at sea.
Movie name: ‘Adrift’
Director: Baltasar Kormakur
Stars: Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin
Mr. Movie rating: Mr. Movie rating: 1 1/2 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and brief nudity. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12, the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
