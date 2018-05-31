Mr. Movie review: ‘Pope Francis: A Man of His Word’ gets up close and personal

‘Pope Francis: A Man of His Word’
“Pope Francis: A Man of His Word” introduces us to the personal philosophy of the current pope. Compared to previous popes, he’s a radical and has radical ideas about his church, his church’s followers and the world.
The film is done by art house legend and documentarian Wim Wenders, whose most famous films are two angel movies: “Wings of Desire” done in 1987 and “Far Away So Close” from 1993. Perhaps — since angels are the subject — it is the last two movies that got the Vatican interested in Wenders.
He was given access to the pope with no limitation on the questions he could ask.
For some reason, Wenders is super fascinated by the connection between Pope Francis and Francis of Assisi. Via a flashback story, Wenders tries — and not successfully — to connect the two and how much they have in common. The connection is living a simple life and caring for the poor and downtrodden.
Among the subjects covered by His Holiness are poverty, disaster, ecology and global warming, and child abuse, and how we all need to take better care of the poor. The whole time the pope preaches about the need to do more, I’m thinking his church could do more. While it is no longer the world’s wealthiest church — the Mormons own that distinction — it certainly has deep coffers and could cough up a lot more dough to handle these problems than it does.
Judging by the dour faces of the cardinals who elected Francis and their combined heft, that’s not likely to happen.
Pope Francis has a kind face and a warm, loving smile. He speaks of listening more and talking less, and Wenders gives us personal insights into the man a tasty tidbit at a time. The pope appears to be wise and does — to his credit — display flashes of righteous Christian anger.
Pope Francis is definitely a three-dimensional human being struggling to make his two-dimensional religion more relevant and active. Unfortunately, in many spots Wenders struggles with the same issues with his movie.
