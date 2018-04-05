Mr. Movie review: ‘Blockers’ is a comedy that forgot the funny

‘Blockers’
“Blockers” is of the teen angst genre with a twist. Teens are involved, but it’s the parents suffering the angst. Three senior high school girls plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The parents — a mom and two dads — discover the plot after the kids pile into the limo and head off to the dance.
They must — at all costs — be stopped from making that life-altering decision.
Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz do the parents. They’re a mess. The kids seem to have it together and — no surprise — seem a lot more mature than their parents. A bevy of mostly unknown teen actors do the three girls and their dates. Gary Cole and Gina Gershon have cameos that — sadly — are the film’s only highlights.
The story is written by two beginner screenwriters and is directed by first time director Kay Cannon, who penned the three Pitch Perfect flicks and is one of the execs and writers behind TV’s “30 Rock.”
Their film is pretty nondescript. In the file folder of movie genre definitions you’d find this under: predictable, comedy, chase. The chase definition is for what the parents do most of the movie. The misadventures of the panicked parents have them running roughshod over a comic landscape that includes a crash car, the performance of an unspeakable act and the uncomfortable breaking into the home of occupants in the middle of an odd sex act.
Predictably, they barely miss the kids in most scenes, or the kids see them and do a nifty dodge.
“Blockers” is as pathetic as the three parents. Mann (“The Other Woman”), WWE wrestler turned actor Cena (the Daddy’s Home movies) and Barinholtz (TV’s “The Mindy Project”) have little to do except overact. Mann and Cena are tasked with overreacting to any situation, and Barinholtz’s job is to toss out smutty lines.
The three stars have great chemistry. Too bad Cannon and co-writers Brian Kehoe and Jim Kehoe aren’t able to give them anything interesting to do. Gratefully, they manage to infuse a laugh or two into the film. In a couple of places in this disaster, Cannon and the Kehoe’s stop doing a sitcom and touch on something deeper in the parent-teen relationship.
It just doesn’t happen often enough.
