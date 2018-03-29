Mr. Movie review: ‘Ready Player One’ Pokes Wonderful Fun of the 1980s

“Ready Player One” is a late 1970s and early 1980s nerd fantasy. For Generation X and some in Generation Y — and the rest of us — it is a trip down memory lane that melds modern CGI and motion capture movie-making techniques into a story packed with laugh-out-loud references to classic ’80s films, actors and celebrity icons, and video games of antiquity.
While most of us wouldn’t call the era “ancient history”, “Ready Player One” is set in 2045 where the inhabitants do call it that.
Director Steven Spielberg and the writers start with the history of the web-based Oasis. Most of the population — at least in the U.S. — lives in utter poverty. People dwell in trailer parks where single-wides are stacked many stories high. Escape from their dismal lives is found in the Oasis.
In the intro we learn Oasis inventor James Halliday has died. When he died, Halliday tells the world he’s hidden three keys in the infinity of Oasis. Each contains a clue to move the finder toward winning a golden egg that gives them control of the Oasis and untold riches.
The Oasis offers anything and everything, and — eventually — nothing. It presents two problems for humanity. First, life in cyberspace is addicting. Second, the Oasis is not cheap. You have to earn enough coins while participating in whatever you do to remain there.
Some players go into debt to play in Oasis. Go too far in debt and you end up in debtors prison.
Wade Watts’ character in the Oasis is Parzival. He is an expert on Halliday’s life and events that influenced his vision of the superhighway. Working with the beautiful — at least in cyberspace — Art3mis, the mammoth-sized Aech and their friends, they begin to solve Halliday’s riddles. It gets the attention of the film’s villain, Nolan Sorrento. He runs a firm called IOI. The company’s sole purpose is to find Halliday’s keys and control the world.
IOI also has lots of resources inside and outside of the Oasis to keep the young players at bay. Their challenge is to continue to stay in the Oasis and stay out of the way of Sorrento.
The cast is terrific. Tye Sheridan, who wowed us in 2012’s “Mud,” Olivia Cooke (TV’s “Bates Motel”) and Lena Waithe — an Emmy winner for a “Master of None” episode — play the three main characters. Perennial villain Ben Mendelsohn (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is Sorrento.
Rounding out the cast is T.J. Miller (“Deadpool”), Simon Pegg and Spielberg favorite and “Bridge of Spies” Oscar winner Mark Rylance. He stars as Halliday.
I didn’t read “Ready Player One.” Critic friends who did say the film leaves out huge swaths of the original story, and makes changes in key plot points. While the novel’s fans won’t likely find it acceptable, author Ernest Cline helped write the screenplay and interviews I’ve read say he’s okay with the changes.
Realizing his book is almost impossible to make into a movie, he actually approved and even suggested some of the plot alterations.
As a result, Cline, co-writer Zak Penn (“The Avengers, The Incredible Hulk” 2008, two “X-Men” films and “Last Action Hero”) and Spielberg have a blast with Cline’s edited and much-changed version of the story. Those — like me — who didn’t read the book aren’t going to mind.
People who did? Sorry. It’s going to be a disappointment.
“Ready Player One” is an anything goes smorgasbord of fun. Pasted into the plot are characters from Batman and Superman to “Child’s Play’s” Chucky and all kinds of video games from Atari to maybe the most famous of all, Pac-Man.
Stay alert — there are lots of gems in this one. Some are hidden and difficult to spot if you’re not paying attention, others — “Iron Giant”, “King Kong”, “Jurassic Park”, “Alien” and “War of the Worlds” — are easier to see. “Saturday Night Fever” and “The Shining” have scenes that will have you howling. Their sketches are the main reason I loved, and did not just like the movie.
Being in the Oasis is like living inside a video game. So is the movie. It is a visual feast in 2D or 3D, but if you can afford the extra charge, this one will be a lot more fun in the latter.
Movie name: ‘Ready Player One’
Director: Steven Spielberg
Stars: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, Lena Waithe, Mark Rylance, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg, Philip Zha, Win Morisaki, Hannah John-Kamen, Susan Lynch
Mr. Movie rating: Mr. Movie rating: 4 stars
Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. It’s playing at the Fairchild Cinemas Pasco and Queensgate 12s, the AMC Kennewick 12, Regal’s Columbia Center 8 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
