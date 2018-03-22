Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the latest “two teens meet and one is dying” type movie, “Midnight Sun.”
Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the latest “two teens meet and one is dying” type movie, “Midnight Sun.” Open Road Films TNS
Bella Thorne and Patrick Schwarzenegger in the latest “two teens meet and one is dying” type movie, “Midnight Sun.” Open Road Films TNS

Mr. Movie

Mr. Movie review: ‘Midnight Sun’ Sets Quickly

By Gary Wolcott

Mr. Movie

March 22, 2018 01:22 PM

“Midnight Sun” casts Bella Thorne (“The DUFF”) as Katie. She has a weird disease that makes the sun toxic. Exposure means certain death. The girl connects with Charlie. He is done by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kid Patrick. While trapped behind darkened windows, Bella watched Charlie walk by every day for years. Her crush becomes real when she meets him while out one night.

You can pretty much write the rest of the story yourself.

The two stars have great chemistry. It’s wasted. So is a great performance from Rob Riggle and one from Quinn Shepard, who play’s Katie’s best friend.

Nearly every year there is a teen flick about a girl dying, or a boy dying, or one of each dying. Usually the movie dies along with them. “Midnight Sun” is as predictable and terrible as you expect. Not that the producers care. The target is teens and young adults who eat this stuff up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Katie isn’t immune and a large percentage of teens aren’t immune, most adults have been beaten to death with this stuff for years and they are immune.

Movie name: ‘Midnight Sun’

Director: Scott Speer

Stars: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shepard.

Mr. Movie rating: 1 star

Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.

5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.

4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.

0 stars: Speaks for itself.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'The Accountant' movie trailer

View More Video

About Gary Wolcott

Gary Wolcott

@mrmovie104

Gary Wolcott's "Mr. Movie" column has appeared in the Tri-City Herald since 1992. The Tri-Cities native now lives in Portland, Ore., and watches about 200 movies each year. He believes movies are made to be seen on theater screens and that you should see them there, too. He also encourages questions and comment and loves movie debate.