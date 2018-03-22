Mr. Movie review: ‘Midnight Sun’ Sets Quickly

“Midnight Sun” casts Bella Thorne (“The DUFF”) as Katie. She has a weird disease that makes the sun toxic. Exposure means certain death. The girl connects with Charlie. He is done by Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kid Patrick. While trapped behind darkened windows, Bella watched Charlie walk by every day for years. Her crush becomes real when she meets him while out one night.
You can pretty much write the rest of the story yourself.
The two stars have great chemistry. It’s wasted. So is a great performance from Rob Riggle and one from Quinn Shepard, who play’s Katie’s best friend.
Nearly every year there is a teen flick about a girl dying, or a boy dying, or one of each dying. Usually the movie dies along with them. “Midnight Sun” is as predictable and terrible as you expect. Not that the producers care. The target is teens and young adults who eat this stuff up.
While Katie isn’t immune and a large percentage of teens aren’t immune, most adults have been beaten to death with this stuff for years and they are immune.
Movie name: ‘Midnight Sun’
Director: Scott Speer
Stars: Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Rob Riggle, Quinn Shepard.
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated PG-13 for mature themes. It’s playing at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
5 stars to 4 1/2 stars: Must see on the big screen.
4 stars to 3 1/2 stars: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.
3 stars to 2 1/2 stars: Wait until it comes out on DVD.
2 stars to 1 star: Don’t bother.
0 stars: Speaks for itself.
