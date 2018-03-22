Mr. Movie review: ‘Unsane’ is the Worst Movie of the Year

I often joke that I see movies so you don’t have to see them. “Unsane” is the perfect example of why I came up with the joke in the first place.
Using fisheye closeups and other Hitchcokesque techniques, director Steven Soderbergh tells the story of a woman illegally committed to a mental facility. She went there for a consultation because of issues over a man who stalked her. Once committed, the woman thinks the man who stalked her now works there.
Like by the time it gets to that point you’ll care.
Claire Foy (“Breathe”) stars. She’s relatively unknown, as are her co-stars. A role or two more in career killer movies like this one and Foy and her co-stars will remain relatively unknown.
I love Soderbergh’s work (“Logan Lucky,” “Side Effects,” “Erin Brockovich”), but when he’s bad, he’s really, really bad. This may be his worst ever and is so bad that a further plot description isn’t worth the effort.
Originally I misread the title of the film and had it on my calendar as Unseen. In a way the mislabeling is prophetic. Half hour into this one and you’ll wish you could unsee “Unsane.”
Movie name: ‘Unsane’
Director: Steven Soderbergh
Stars: Claire Foy, Jay Pharoah, Joshua Leonard, Sarah Stiles, Amy Irving
Mr. Movie rating: 1 star
Rated R for mature themes and violence. It’s playing at Fairchild Cinemas Pasco 12, at the AMC Kennewick 12 and at Walla Walla Grand Cinemas.
